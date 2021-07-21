BSW Wealth Partners Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.01 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

