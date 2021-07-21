Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 257,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 536,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

