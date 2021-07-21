Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 114,618 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 415.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 523,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

