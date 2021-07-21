Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 31,346 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87. Insiders have sold 118,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,583 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

