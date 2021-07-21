Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

