Analysts Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Equities analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post $9.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,654. The company has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.15. iCAD has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $4,889,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

