Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,548 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $81,973,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

