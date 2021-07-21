Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. 3,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.