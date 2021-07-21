Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0002

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Pivot Token has a market cap of $990,527.38 and approximately $99,306.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013744 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00790917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.