$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507,156 shares of company stock valued at $109,015,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,081,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 95,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. Avantor has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.