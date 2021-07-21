Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Incline Global Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,125 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 7.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.70. 104,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,311. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

