Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Saia posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $201.46. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.