Opaleye Management Inc. Has $106.34 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 15.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 8.49% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $106,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 6,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,789. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

