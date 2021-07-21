Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,500 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 190,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 137,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,955. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.