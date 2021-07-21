Opaleye Management Inc. Has $13.68 Million Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Fortress Biotech comprises about 2.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 3.98% of Fortress Biotech worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 2,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,035. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

