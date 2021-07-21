Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Buys 355 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.23. 36,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,562. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.