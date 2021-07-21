Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.66.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

