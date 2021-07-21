300,000 Shares in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 356.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 11.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 2,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,255. The stock has a market cap of $435.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

