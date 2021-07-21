Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.0% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.00. 1,151,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,334,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $365.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

