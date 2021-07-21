First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

