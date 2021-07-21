First Light Asset Management LLC Takes $449,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

