Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 280 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,078 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,807,496.56. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,465 shares of company stock valued at $66,957,774 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.24. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

