First Light Asset Management LLC Has $18.54 Million Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 269.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,019. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

