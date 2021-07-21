Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises 5.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $90,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 133,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,244. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

