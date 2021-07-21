Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

