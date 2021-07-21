Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Marcus & Millichap worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $202,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $83,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,879. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

