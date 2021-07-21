O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 960,340 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM).

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.