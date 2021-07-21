Zimmer Partners LP Sells 292,769 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,769 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.24% of Mplx worth $63,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mplx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mplx by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 103,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

