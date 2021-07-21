Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 2.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $48,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

