Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,860.00. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $620,153 and sold 7,500 shares valued at $153,225. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,698. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

