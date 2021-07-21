Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CELP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,549. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

