Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 940,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

