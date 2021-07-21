Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 59,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,231,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.