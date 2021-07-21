Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chewy by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,124. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

