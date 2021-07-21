Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Decreased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,679 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 1.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $34,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

