Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 79,567 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Rapid7 worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,520. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.