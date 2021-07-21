AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the period. AxoGen makes up approximately 3.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 6.24% of AxoGen worth $51,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,245. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

