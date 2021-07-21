Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $201,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 120,965 shares of company stock worth $8,642,434 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.32. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

