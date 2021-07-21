Project Pai (PAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $252,713.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $252,713.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,762,443,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,352,369 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.