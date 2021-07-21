106,964 Shares in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

