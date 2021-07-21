Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 5,267 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,868 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. 5,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,806. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,313 shares of company stock worth $14,523,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

