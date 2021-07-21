Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,236,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

