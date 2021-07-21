Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 370,547 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 306.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $46,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

