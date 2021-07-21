Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,764 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in iRobot were worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 2,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.09. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

