Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,451 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $19,463,233. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BGNE stock traded down $8.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $204.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

