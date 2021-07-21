Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 70,108 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,108 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after acquiring an additional 195,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,984 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,803 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWST stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

