Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

