Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 47,322 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,077 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $58,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,843. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

