Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,318 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:U traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. 17,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.