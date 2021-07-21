Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,258. The firm has a market cap of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.62. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.