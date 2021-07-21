Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nabors Industries stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,258. The firm has a market cap of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.62. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
